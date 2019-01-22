Human rights ‘key’ for economic policymaking: UN expert

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 22 (APP):Human rights must be an integral component of policymaking to ensure economic reforms help advance societies, rather than hinder people’s lives, an UN right expert has said.

Highlighting the vital role of human rights on policy making, the expert on foreign debt and human rights, Juan Pablo Bohoslavsky, published the Guiding Principles on Human Rights Impact Assessments of Economic Reforms to assist states, international financial institutions, creditors, civil society and others, to ensure that economic policies are embedded in human rights.

“The thrust of the Guiding Principles is that states cannot shy away from their human rights obligations in economic policymaking, even in times of economic crisis” Bohoslavsky said in a statement, issued Monday in Geneva on the eve of the World Economic Forum in Davos.