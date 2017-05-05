Human dignity, a guarantee for world peace: Raja Zafar ul Haq

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (APP): Leader of the House in Senate, Raja
Muhammad Zafar ul Haq Friday said human respect and dignity was
basic norms and values of Islam that ultimately guarantee world peace.
He stated this while addressing a ceremony organized to
observe death anniversary of Ex-Director General Department of
Islamic Research, International Islamic University Dr. Zafar Ishaq
Ansari.
Addressing the participants, he said the contribution of Dr.
Zafar in knowledge, education, literature and research would long
be remembered.
Paying tribute to Late. Dr. Zafar, he said his services were
the an asset for the nation. Dr. Zafar had translated the Holy Quran
into English language, which made people understand it in European
countries after 9/11 incident, he added.
Raja Zafar ul Haq said the research work of Dr. Zafar should
be promoted across the world to highlight real spirit and image of
Islam.
Speaking on the occasion, Mujeeb ur Rehman Shami said Dr.
Zafar may be confered award by the government for his contribution
in education.
Rector International Islamic University. Dr. Masoom Yaseen
said the contribution of Dr. Zafar in Islamic studies were valuable
asset for Muslims.
The government, he said, had approved a budget of Rs. 2.5
billion for the university, whic would be spent on research
and educational activities.