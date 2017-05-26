Humam, Ammad, Asad Ullah & Laiba win Junior Age Group Squash titles

PESHAWAR, May 26 (APP): Humam Ahmad, Muhammad Ammad, Asad Ullah and Laiba Ijaz clinched the titles of the KP Junior Age Group Under-11, Under-13 and Under-15 Squash Championship here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Friday.

Air Marshal Shahid Alvi, Senior Vice President of Pakistan Squash

Federation was the chief guest on this occasion.

Former World Champion Qamar Zaman, Wing Commander and Secretary Pakistan Squash Federation Tahir Khan, Chief Referee Munawar Zaman, Officer Commanding PAF Sports Control Committee Saif Ur Rehman, and large number of players and spectators were present.

Air Marshal Shahid Ali also witnessed the finals of the Under-11,

Udner-13, Udner-15 and Girls Under-15. In the Under-11 category top seed and Pakistan No. 1 Humam Ahmad in Under-11 category recorded a thrilling victory against second Yasin Khattak in a marathon four sets battle.

Humam, known for his classic display, lost the first set at 9-11 but he managed his position and staged a strong comeback by putting Yasin Khattak under tremendous pressure in the remaining three sets. The score was 11-9, 11-9 and 12-10.

In the Under-13 Muhammad Ammad, a current Pakistan No. 1, defeated

Muhammad Hamza in another thrilling final, the score was 12-10, 10-12, 9-11, 12-10 and 14-12. The final lasted for 52 minutes with both Muhammad Ammad and Hamza display excellent game against each other and receiving thundering applauses from the sitting spectators.

In the Under-15 final international Asad Ullah beat second seed Noor

Zaman BY 3-1, the score was 8-11, 11-9, 11-7 and 12-10. Both Asad Ullah and Noor Zaman gave each other a tough fight with some beautiful smashes and nick shorts were also witnessed. Asad Ullah, who recently won international event in Malaysia, played attacking game and marched into victory.

In the Udner-15 Girls category Laiba Ahmad defeated Nimra Aqeel by 3-1 in another thrilling match the score was 12-10, 7-11, 11-8 and 11-9. Laiba fully dominated against Nimra despite losing the second set at 7-11. Nimra Aqeel also played well and gave a tough resistance to Laiba in the match lasted for 39 minutes.

At the end, the chief guest Air Marshal Shahid Alvi gave away trophies

to the winners and other position holders.

Addressing the players, Air Marshal Shahid Alvi advised the players that

Pakistan Squash Federation would only facilitate those believe in hard work and use to do five-hour training daily.

“We are ensuring that each and every player should do five-hour dialing

training and without that we cannot even think to produce world champion,” he added.

He said PSF would also send good players abroad in the age categories of Under-11, Under-13, Under-15 and Under-17 to participate in the international events.

Air Mashal Shahid Alvi appreciated KP Squash Association for organizing

more than 21 to 22 tournaments annually in different age groups. He said now tough decisions would be taken regarding proper age groups and soon complete age verifications would be conducted under qualified doctors so to ascertain proper age group of the players.

Earlier, Air Marshal Shahid Alvi has a detail round of the PAF Hashim

Khan Squash Complex and met with different age groups players including female academy players and discussed with them various steps taken by PSF for the improvement of squash in the country.