Hujjaj’s heirs to be paid Rs 500,000 each in case of death

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony will pay Rs 500,000 each to the heirs of a pilgrim of Government Hajj Scheme in case of death and Rs 150,000 in case of accidental disability of one limb during the Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

According to Hajj Policy 2019, Rs 250,000 each will be paid to Haji on permanent disability of more than one limb and Rs 300,000 in case of emergency evacuation of pilgrim from Saudi Arabia due to illness.

He said Ministry will continue Hajj Mohafiz Scheme for risk management under Takaful to compensate the affected Hujjaj/nominee of the deceased Hujjaj in current year Hajj season.

Each Haji/ member of Welfare Staff would be required to contribute a non-refundable amount of Rs 500 into the scheme. The said scheme would compensate Hujjaj/welfare staff against the losses.