Huge quantity of heroin recovered from PIA aircraft

ISLAMABAD, April 4 (APP): The security department of Pakistan
International Airlines (PIA) with the assistance of Anti-Narcotics
Force (ANF) on Tuesday recovered 15 Kgs of heroin from an aircraft
of the airlines.
The recovery of the narcotics was made while the aircraft was
undergoing a routine engineering inspection at a bay at Karachi.
“PIA’s security department, with the assistance of ANF, has
recovered approximately 15 kgs of heroin from an aircraft which was
at the hangar in Karachi undergoing C check,” Spokesman of PIA said.
The matter is being investigated by all agencies concerned, he
added.