RAWALPINDI, Jan 29 (APP): A huge cache of lethal arms and
ammunition was recovered by the Frontier Corps with the assistance
of security agencies from the hideout of a banned separatist outfit
in a remote location of Kahan district of Balochistan on Sunday.
The recovery operation carried out by the law enforcement
agency in treacherous – mountainous ridges of Peshi town was
personally supervised by Inspector General FC Maj Gen Nadeem
Anjum, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a news
release here.
The recovered arms, ammo and articles included 20 Rockets, 14
fuses, 70 RPG ammo, a missile launcher, 12 rocket fuses, mortar
bombs, five bundles of detonating cord, and thousands of live rounds
of various calibers and of numerous weapons, besides a large number
of objectionable literature.
Huge cache of lethal arms recovered from remote location in Balochistan
RAWALPINDI, Jan 29 (APP): A huge cache of lethal arms and