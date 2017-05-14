Huawei should open research,development centre in Pakistan: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, May 14 (APP): Federal Minister for Planning

Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal urged Chinese leading

IT manufacture Huawei to open research and development center to

support Pakistan information and knowledge revolution.

He expressed these views while inaugurating Huawei

Technologies Pakistan 3rd seeds for the future programme in Beijing

on Sunday, said a press release received here.

Students from all parts of Pakistan are participating in the

programme aimed at enhancing IT education in the country.

The minister said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

does not focus on infrastructure and railways but it includes strong

date optical fibre project so Pakistan can take advantage of

technological revolution.

Now we are in information and knowledge revolution era which

is driven by digital world and success now depends on the brain power

and data backbone, Ahsan Iqbal remarked.

He said that Pakistan is now investing on knowledge capital

and the country is blessed with talented youth.

The minister said that the cyber world has created new

opportunities so Pakistani students should invest time in

technology.

He said students should plant seeds of inquiry as well as

observation and come up with new ideas translating it into saleable products.