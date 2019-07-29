HR plans to expand ‘Women police station’ in rural areas: Minister

ISLAMABAD, Jul 29 (APP):Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari Monday said Ministry of Human Rights has planned to expand women police stations in rural areas of the country to ensure an easy access for women victims of violence to law and justice.

Talking to a private news channel, she said her ministry would launch women police stations in a typical rural areas of the country with trained officers to attend female complaints in cases ranging from domestic abuse to property disputes.

The task of women police stations would be to investigate all such cases involving women either when they were victims or accused, she added.

She said that the purpose of setting up the women police station at district levels was to provide the persecuted women in the male-dominated society a safe way to report their grievances to police.

“Women police officers in their areas will provide necessary information regarding prevention of domestic violence because prevention is the most effective way of security of the female,” she added.

These women police station would be fully operational and all records’ facility will also be computerized, she added.

Her government is committed to ensuring empowerment of women as their participation in all walks of life is necessary for sustainable development, she mentioned.