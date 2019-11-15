HR Ministry to set up registry of sexual offenders: Minister

ISLAMABAD, Nov 15 (APP):Ministry of Human Rights will set up registry of sexual offenders and to connect it with registries of other countries so that criminals involved in sexual abuse may be checked through record for prompt action against them.

Speaking here at National Assembly, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said a person Sohail Ayaz involved in abusing children was consultant of World Bank and bodies funding the projects were responsible for hiring against such posts.

However, she said that project implementation agencies should insert a clause in their rules to ban such persons to employ.

She informed the national assembly that a national child labour survey, launched by the ministry, would be completed by June 2020.

Responding to a calling attention notice regarding violation of children rights resulting in millions of children living in poverty, disability, lack of education, malnutrition, child labour and forced beggary she said, “To collect scientific data of child labour, Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) in collaboration with United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) launched National Child Labour Survey, which will be completed by June 2020”.

Dr. Shireen Mazari said purpose of the child labour survey was to collect the scientific data of the child labour in the country to get an empirical data which would help not only to address the real issues but also to devise a comprehensive policy for combating such menace from our society.

“Ministry of Human Rights is determined to devise result oriented policies on the basis of the data,” she stated.

She said the government was committed to improving children’s rights, and implement international convention on child labour.

“It is our priority to ensure the endowment of education and health to children across the country. Beyond rhetoric they have to take pragmatic steps to eliminate child labour and to improve their living standards, our constitution grantees to provide the fundamental rights to the children,” she added.