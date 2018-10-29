HR Minister calls for a detailed investigation in Nankana Sahib incident

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):Human Rights Minister Dr. Shireen Mazari Monday expressed deep concern on abuse of differently-abled Sikh girl, who was a resident of District Nankana Sahib and called for a detailed investigation report from police over the matter.

The Sikh girl, had gone missing and later on was found at midnight.

Dr Mazari said abuse of vulnerable citizens would not be tolerated and justice would be dispensed at all costs, said a press release issued here.

Dr Mazari said she would personally monitor the investigation.

“FIR has been registered and the police have arrested two persons in the case,” she said.