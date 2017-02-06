HR abuses in Indian occupied Kashmir effectivly being raised at int’t fora: Khurram

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP): Minister for Commerce Khurram Dastgir

Khan Monday informed the National Assembly that human rights violations by India in the occupied Kashmir were being raised effectively at all international fora to draw the attention of the world community

towards plight of Kashmiris people.

Responding to various questions in the House, the minister said since the beginning of the recent uprising in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir after the killing of the young leader Burhan Wani, the government had taken various steps to highlight the grave issue.

The Prime Minister issued a strongly worded statement expressing deep shock at the killings and deploring the excessive and unlawful use of force against the civilians, he added.

He said in line with the Cabinet decision, the Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs wrote letters to the United Nations Secretary General, President of the UN Security Council, OIC Secretary General, High Commissioner for Human Rights and the foreign ministers of the members of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir (Azerbaijan, Niger, Saudi Arabia and Turkey).

He said ambassadors of the permanent members of the Security Council were briefed by the Foreign Secretary about the Indian brutalities against innocent Kashmiris.

The Foreign Secretary also briefed the ambassadors of the European Union and OIC Contact Group members on Jammu and Kashmir (Azerbaijan, Niger-through Niamey, Saudi Arabia and Turkey), he added.

The minister said the OIC Secretary General visited Pakistan and expressed his unequivocal support to the oppressed people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

The Adviser also briefed the ambassadors of P-5 counties and the EU on Indian brutalities in IOK, and presented an updated assessment of causalities, he added.

Khurram said Pakistan forcefully highlighted the grave human rights violations in IoK during the ongoing 33rd Human Rights Council Session in Geneva.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in all his bilateral meetings in New York and handed over a dossier on grave human rights violations in IoK to the UN Secretary General and others, he said.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Secretary for SAFRON Shaheen Shafique told the House that the government had reconstructed all educational institutions destroyed in Federally Administrated Tribal Areas (FATA).

She said some 555 schools and a university were established in FATA. All the educational institutions in FATA would be solarized, she added.