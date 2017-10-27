Housing ministry to start new housing schemes

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP):Ministry of Housing and Works will start new housing schemes in Islamabad
including Thaliyan Housing Scheme on M-2 Motorway interchange.
It was stated by Minister of State for Ports and Shipping Chaudhry Jaffar Iqbal on Friday while
responding to a question in Senate on behalf of Minister for Housing and Works.
He said that Federal Government Employees Housing
Foundation (FGEHF) has made a joint venture agreement with M/s K.S. Developers
& Builders (Pvt.) Ltd. in Mouza Moorat, Mouza Chohan and Mandowal on M-2
Motorway near Thaliyan interchange for development of housing schemes on land
measuring 7000 to 10000 Kanals.
He said that no fresh allotments had been
made on basis of standard rent since 2013.
He said the Supreme Court had
also given a verdict not to allot any house on standard rent. “We are following
the instructions of the Supreme Court” he added.
