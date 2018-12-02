ISLAMABAD, Dec 02 (APP):Ministry of Housing and Works has finalized the comprehensive plan to ensure reforms in its attached departments and provide shelter to the deserved persons as promised in its manifesto.
“Ministry has completed the tasks assigned to it as part of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s plan for its first 100 days in power,” the official source told APP on Sunday.
Housing Ministry on right track to help shelterless people, root out corruption
