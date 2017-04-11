Housing ministry issues 53,000 offer letters in two years: Durrani

ISLAMABAD, Apr 11 (APP): Minister for Housing and Works Akram Khan Durrani on Tuesday informed the Senate that the ministry has issued 53,000 offer letters of various plots to the government employees and others within two years.

He was replying to a calling attention notice of Senators Azam Swati, Mian Muhammad Atteq Sheikh, Mohsin Aziz and Ilyas Bilour on the mechanism introduced on no profit no loss basis for the Federal

Government Employees Housing Foundation Thalian as advertised by the government.

The minister said that during past 40 years only 23,000 offer letters were issued by past governments however, the present government has addressed the issue of housing problem of government employees by starting various housing schemes.

He said that the ministry was running all projects in a transparent manner and there is zero tolerance regarding corruption.

He said that two link roads will be allocated for Thalian project and an MoU will be signed with Frontier Works Organization to get link road from Motorway.

He said that the project of Thalian was initiated after approval from the cabinet and following all formalities. He added the project was started with an aim to overcome government employees’ housing issue.