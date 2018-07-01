Housing Foundation launches registration process for employees

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (APP):The Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) has launched registration process for the Federal Government Employees Membership Phase-II (Third Phase).

“The seniority of the members of Phase-II (Third Phase) will be considered on the basis of age, however the seniority of new registered members of same category would be considered in a new group,” an official in the foundation told APP.

He said that the members who were registered in Phase-I (2009 to 2014) on the basis of `First Come First Serve` could also register themselves on the basis of age in Phase-II (Third Phase).

“First time in the history, the employees can avail the facility of online form and download from the website of Punjab Bank and FGEHF,” he said adding that July 31 will be last date to apply.

The official said that eligibility criteria of the members would be set according to the quota policy of the Housing Foundation and would be implemented from the date of membership.

He said that the detail of the quota policy could be found on the membership form and website of the Housing Foundation.

“The mandate of the foundation is to provide shelter to the homeless federal government employees and other specified groups on No Profit No Loss basis,” he said.

He said the Foundation started membership drive for the registration of federal government employees in 2009 when the members were registered on the basis of “first come first serve” and it ended in February 2014, in which almost 36000 employees got registered.

In addition, around 100,000 federal employees got registered themselves in membership drive-II which started on the basis of `age-wise seniority` in April 2015 and closed in July 2017.

He said that in Bara Kahu there were 36,000 registered applicants against the total number of 3268 plots while 32000 consent letters and 2415 provisional offer letters had been issued.