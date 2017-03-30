House of Commons confer’s speaker’s democracy award on Marvi Memon

ISLAMABAD, Mar 30 (APP): Speaker of the House of Commons, RT

Hon John Bercow MP, Thursday conferred “Speaker’s Democracy Award” on

Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Marvi Memon.

The Speaker’s Democracy Award is an internationally focused

award which aims to celebrate individuals which through their

leadership and personal courage have made an outstanding

contribution to the development of democratic societies.

The award seeks to recognize individuals who have contributed

to the development of democracy in the broadest sense and

encompasses any aspect of country’s democratic settlement including

human rights, free speech, rule of law, transparency and anti-

corruption campaigning, said a news release issued here.

Marvi Memon, nominated by Rt Hon Alex Salmond MP, won this

prestigious award in a tough competition with excellent nominations

from all across the globe. The judges appreciated her outstanding

performance at BISP in empowering over 5.3 million women by giving them access to unconditional quarterly support stipend.

The panel admired the marvelous services of the Chairperson BISP in

combating poverty and child nutrition in rural areas.

Marvi’s contribution towards gender equality and democratic settlement

in Pakistan was also lauded by the judges as BISP encouraged millions of women to obtain National identity cards thus enabling them to participate in the electoral process.

BISP, the flagship social safety net of Pakistan has played a

key role in reforming social protection system in Pakistan. BISP

resulted in seven percent drop in poverty, three percent decline in

poverty gap and has registered a positive and significant impact on

primary school enrollment. Millions of women got identity cards due

to BISP, leading them to exercise their political and voting rights.

BISP treats women as the head of their families that has led

to an increased role in family decision making. BISP made women

empowered and financially inclusive as 76 percent women retain

control over BISP stipend.