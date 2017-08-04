Hot, humid weather likely to grip most parts, rain at isolated places

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP): Mainly hot and humid weather is

expected in most parts of the country, however, rain-thunderstorm

likely at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi divisions,

Islamabad and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Weak moist currents

from Arabian sea are penetrating upper parts of country. A shallow

westerly wave is affecting northern parts of the country and its

adjoining areas, an official of Met Office told APP.

During last 24 hours weather remained hot and humid in most parts

of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated

places in Malakand, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore

divisions, FATA, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall recorded during this time span was Punjab: Kamra

39mm, Sialkot (A/P 06mm, AP 01mm), Islamabad (Golra 08mm, Bokra

05mm, Z.P 04mm, Saidpur 01mm), Rawalpindi, Chakwal 03mm, Gujranwala

02mm, Kasur 01mm, KP: Dir 16mm, Parachinar 12mm, Malamjabba 08mm,

Risalpur 07mm, Kashmir: Garidupatta 10mm, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote

07mm, Chillas 04mm and Gupis 01mm.

Highest temperatures recorded on Friday were Turbat 44øC,

Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Sibbi 42øC. Main cities Temperatures were

Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Hyderbad 37øC, Gilgit, Chitral 36øC,

Muzaffarabad, Quetta 34øC, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, Dir 33øC,

Skardu 31øC, and Murree 22øC.