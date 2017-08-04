Hot, humid weather likely to grip most parts, rain at isolated places

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP): Mainly hot and humid weather is
expected in most parts of the country, however, rain-thunderstorm
likely at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi divisions,
Islamabad and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.
Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Weak moist currents
from Arabian sea are penetrating upper parts of country. A shallow
westerly wave is affecting northern parts of the country and its
adjoining areas, an official of Met Office told APP.
During last 24 hours weather remained hot and humid in most parts
of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated
places in Malakand, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore
divisions, FATA, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Rainfall recorded during this time span was Punjab: Kamra
39mm, Sialkot (A/P 06mm, AP 01mm), Islamabad (Golra 08mm, Bokra
05mm, Z.P 04mm, Saidpur 01mm), Rawalpindi, Chakwal 03mm, Gujranwala
02mm, Kasur 01mm, KP: Dir 16mm, Parachinar 12mm, Malamjabba 08mm,
Risalpur 07mm, Kashmir: Garidupatta 10mm, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote
07mm, Chillas 04mm and Gupis 01mm.
Highest temperatures recorded on Friday were Turbat 44øC,
Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Sibbi 42øC. Main cities Temperatures were
Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Hyderbad 37øC, Gilgit, Chitral 36øC,
Muzaffarabad, Quetta 34øC, Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, Dir 33øC,
Skardu 31øC, and Murree 22øC.