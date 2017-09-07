Hot, humid weather expected

ISLAMABAD, Sept 7, (APP): Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in

most parts of the country while rain-thunderstorm may occur at isolated places in Kashmir and its adjoining areas during the next 24 hours.

Seasonal low lies over north west Balochistan. A westerly wave

is also affecting upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours weather remained hot and humid in most parts

of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated

places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha,

Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Malakand Hazara, Quetta divisions, Kashmir and

Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall recorded during this time span was Punjab: Lahore A/P

31mm, PBO 24mm), T.T Singh 24mm, Faisalabad 13mm, Sargodha 09mm,

Gujranwala 08mm, Murree 05mm, Chakwal 04mm, D.G Khan 03mm, Okara,

Joharabad 02mm, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 20mm, Muzaffarabad 08mm,

Rawalakot 01mm, KP: Dir 14mm, Lower Dir 01mm, GB: Skardu 11mm and

Balochistan: Barkhan 08mm.

Maximum temperature recorded on Thursday were Nokkundi 41øC,

Hyderbad 37øC, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar 36øC, Lahore 35øC,

Muzaffarabad 34øC, Islamabad, Chitral 33øC, Karachi, Quetta 32øC,

Dir 31øC, Gilgit 29øC, Skardu 27øC and Murree 24øC.