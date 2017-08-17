Hot, dry weather to prevail in most parts of country

ISLAMABAD, Aug 17 (APP): Mainly hot and dry weather is

expected in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

Weak seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. A shallow

westerly wave is still affecting northern parts of the country, an

official of Met Office Thursday told APP.

During the last 24 hours, weather remained hot and dry in most parts

of the country. However, rain occurred in Dir 02mm.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Thursday were Sibbi, Dadu

44øC, Bhakkar 43øC, Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Sukkur, Shaheed

Benazirabad, Rohri, Rahim Yar Khan 42øC.

Maximum cities temperatures were Multan 39øC, Hyderbad,

Faisalabad, Lahore 38øC, Islamabad, Peshawar 36øC, Muzaffarabad,

Quetta, Chitral 35øC, Dir 34øC, Karachi 33øC, Gilgit, Skardu 30øC

and Murree 24øC.