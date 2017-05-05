Hot & dry weather likely

LAHORE, May 5 (APP): Mainly hot and dry weather is

expected in most parts of the country while very hot weather

is likely in upper Sindh and south Punjab.

According to a spokesman of Met office, light rain-

thunderstorm with gusty winds is also expected at isolated

places in Sargodha division during next 24 hours.

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country

and in the city maximum temperature was recorded as 38 degree

celsius on Friday.