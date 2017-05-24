Hot, dry weather likely in most parts, rain at few places

ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP): Mainly very hot and dry weather is

expected in plain areas of the country while rain-thunderstorm with

gusty winds is expected at few places in Hazara division, upper

FATA, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during next 24 hours.

Continental air prevailing over most parts of the country.

However, shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the

country, an official of Met office Ghulam Murtaza told APP.

In last 24 hours, weather remained hot and dry in most parts of

the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places

in Sibbi, Makran, Quetta, Kalat, Sargodha, D.I khan divisions and

FATA.

Rainfall recorded during last 24 hours were FATA: 15mm, KP:

D.I khan 01mm, Balochistan: Sibbi 05mm, Panjgur, Barkhan 03mm,

Khuzdar 01mm and, Punjab: Bhakkar 02mm.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Wednesday were Shaheed

Benazirabad 47øC, Jacobabad 46øC, Dadu, Larkana, Sukkar, Padidan,

Dalbandin, R.Y. Khan 45øC, Multan, Hyderabad 41øC, Faisalabad,

Lahore 39øC, Peshawar 38øC, Islamabad, Karachi 36øC, Quetta 35øC,

Chitral, Muzaffarabad 34øC, Gilgit 33øC, Dir 32øC, Skardu 31øC and

Murree 24øC.