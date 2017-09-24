Hong Kong, China finishes on top at the Velodrome with five gold medals

ASHGABAT, (Turkmenistan), Sept 24 (APP): Hong Kong, China dominated

Track Cycling at the Ashgabat 2017 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts

Games with five out of nine gold medals in six days of spectacular racing.

Leading the way with three gold medals was Lee Wai Sze (HKG), who was

crowned queen of the Velodrome. Lee, the Olympic bronze medalist in Keirin at the London 2012 Olympic Games, aimed at gold in all three sprint disciplines and delivered in immaculate fashion.

In the Individual Sprint Lee qualified fastest and comfortably won the

best of three match-ups in the quarter-finals, semi-finals and in the final 2-0.

In the Team Sprint Lee was joined by to LI Yin Yin (HKG) in the

qualification and in the final, while Ma Wing Yu (HKG) took care of first lap duty in the first round.

The Hong Kong girls did not leave room for doubt and easily beat India

in the gold medal race, with Thailand taking the bronze medal ahead of Indonesia. Lee completed her Ashgabat medal haul in the Keirin. She took the initiative in the final and easily held-off the other competitors.

Lee’s Velodrome triumph proved a source of frustration for Deborah

Herold (IND), who took silver medals in Lee’s slipstream in the women’s Individual Sprint, Team Sprint and Keirin.

On the final day of Track Cycling at Ashgabat 2017 Leung Chun Wing (HKG)

and Diao Xiaojuan (HKG) added the men’s and women’s Omnium gold to Hong Kong, China’s tally.

Diao crushed the women’s field, winning both the Scratch and the

Elimination race and gaining a lap on the bunch in the final Points Race. Thailand’s Jutatip Maneephan (THA) and Phetdarin Somrat (THA) took silver and bronze.

Leung had tougher opposition in the men’s Omnium. Heading into the

decisive Points Race he was tied on top of the standings with Artyom Zakharov (KAZ) and Yousif Mohammed Ahmed Mirza Alhammadi of UAE.

Despite Leung and Alhammadi, both having a team-mate in the race,

Zakharov surged ahead of Leung by winning more intermediate sprints. Leung was still close enough to compete for gold in the final sprint and when he made his move, misfortune struck Zakharov, who collided with Yhlas Owemyradov (TKM) and crashed out.

Leung easily brought home the gold. Zakharov had to settle for silver

and Alhammadi got the bronze.

Zakharov’s bad luck deprived Kazakhstan of the chance of equaling Hong

Kong, China in the overall Track Cycling medal ranking, but in the concluding men’s Keirin Pavel Vorzev (KAZ) handed Kazakhstan a third gold. The Kazakh sprinter had already won the Individual Sprint title.

Kazakhstan also won the men’s Team Pursuit with a superb display of

power and teamwork throughout three tough competition days. Hong Kong,

China took silver and Thailand grabbed the bronze.

Iran won their only gold medal on the first day of competition with the

men’s Team Sprint squad anchored by Mohammad Daneshvar Khorram of Iran. Daneshvar Khorram had hoped for more, but the Iranian power sprinter had to settle for silver in the Individual Sprint and bronze in the Keirin.