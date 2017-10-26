Hong Kong China beat Pak 2-0 in Asia women hockey cup

LAHORE, Oct 26 (APP):Hong Kong China beat Pakistan 2-0 in the Women’s Hockey Asian Challenge 2017 at the Hassanal

Bolkiah National Stadium, in Brunei’s capital Bandar Seri Bagawan on Thursday.

Pakistan had lost 0-3 to the same opponents in the first match of this double league round, and were largely outplayed

in that tie. However, the second encounter saw a vastly improved display by the Pakistani girls, said the information made available

here by the Pakistan Hockey Federation.

In today’s match Hong Kong, China went ahead with two goals inside the first 20 minutes, it seemed Pakistan would be over run. But thereafter, it turned out to be a good contest as Pakistani forwards repeatedly made inroads into the rival’s defense.

SCORERS: Tiffany Chan 2 (2′ & 19′)

Pakistan next plays Brunei Friday in the last match of the double round.

In the first tie, Pakistan had easily defeated Brunei 4-0.