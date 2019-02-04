Honda Polo Cup to get under way

LAHORE, Feb 04 (APP):The Honda Polo Cup 2019 will roll into action on Tuesday (tomorrow) here at Lahore Polo Club ground.

President Lahore Polo Club (LPC) President Malik Atif Yar Tiwana said on Monday that top six teams are featuring in the 12-goal tournament. The participating teams have been divided into two pools. Pool A consists of Master Paints Black, NM States and Olympia/Momin Ghee. While pool B includes Master Paints/Guard Group, Barry’s and Newage/Diamond Paints.