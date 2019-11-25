Home remittances to grow further: PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 25 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said that significant growth in the home remittances was witnessed during the fiscal year 2019, which was expected to grow further in the coming years.

The prime minister was talking to a delegation of MoneyGram, headed by

William Alexander Holmes, CEO and Chairman, that called on him at PM Office. Adviser on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood were also present during the meeting, PM office media wing in a press release said.

Welcoming the interest evinced by MoneyGram International towards expanding its business in the growing economy of the country, the prime minister also highlighted incentive package which was under consideration for attracting greater remittances through formal channels.

He also assured the visiting delegation that the government would provide every possible facilitation in expanding their business and would continue facilitating the overseas Pakistanis in sending their hard-earned money back to their homes.

MoneyGram International Inc. is a globally recognized American money transfer company, which is offering its services at approximately 350,000 agent locations in more than 200 countries.

MoneyGram is actively involved in facilitating overseas Pakistanis, with its 7000 partners across the country to send their remittances back home, to any bank in Pakistan, in an efficient and easy manner.

William Alexander Holmes, while briefing the Prime Minister about the company’s profile and portfolio in Pakistan, informed that the MoneyGram, in line with the vision of the present government, was complementing government’s efforts towards financial inclusion especially encouraging emigrants to utilize formal channels for safe and speedy transactions.