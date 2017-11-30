Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad PBUH torch bearer for entire universe: Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that the modern world can attain true peace by emulating the principles espoused by Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

He expressed these views in his message on the eve of “Eid Milladun Nabi PBUH” being commemorated throughout the Muslim world on Friday, said a press release issued here.

He said that the life of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is an excellent demonstration of truthfulness, balance, justice, coexistence and compassion.

While congratulating the entire Muslim Ummah on this auspicious day, the Speaker said that Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a torch bearer and blessing for the entire universe. Underlining the impact of the life of the Holy Prophet PBUH, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq highlighted that the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) lifted humanity from the abyss of ignorance, reformed man’s ideals, accorded him an elevated status and injected vitality into the decadent social order.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq mentioned that it is a matter of pride that we are the adherents of Muhammad’s religion whose own life is embodiment of mercy and lofty moral ideals.

He reiterated that the life of the Holy Prophet is a never ending stream of guidance for all humans in all walks of life. “The legacy of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) will live on forever” he said.

Deputy Speaker, Murtaza Javed Abbasi in his message on this occasion said that Prophet (PBUH) revolutionized the world in a shortest time and changed every aspects of people life through his personal example and deeds. “He articulated a comprehensive code of conduct for interpersonal relations and formulating a healthy society through his personal conduct” Deputy Speaker added.

The Deputy Speaker said that life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is perfect example and should be followed by every individual. He stressed that there is a solution to every problem in the teaching of our beloved Prophet (PBUH).

He said that we should get rid of all the prejudices based upon caste, creed and colour and bring happiness into the lives of people in light of last message of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).