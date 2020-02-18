Holding whole PSL in Pakistan great success of country: CM Sindh

KARACHI, Feb 18 (APP):Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Tuesday said the holding of all the matches of Pakistan Super League in the country was a great success for Pakistan which has defeated menace of terrorism.

This he said while talking to media just after visiting National Stadium Karachi (NSK) to review the arrangements of 5th PSL matches starting from February 20.

He was accompanied by Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Shah, Advisor to CM Murtaza Wahab and Special Assistant to CM on Sport Bangul Khan Maher.

He said the law and order of Karachi had been improved wherein all activities including sports, literary, music and educational are thriving.

To a question, the chief minister said that in 2018 the condition of the National Stadium was not good, therefore his government renovated and repaired the stadium and made it a beautiful place to enjoy matches.

The NSK was one of the biggest stadiums in the World but its capacity was now falling shorter than the public requirement, therefore we will talk to Pakistan Cricket

Board (PCB) to enhance its sitting capacity, he said.

To another question, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that not only cricket but he was making efforts to revive hockey. Today, he met with Chairman of Pakistan Hockey Federation Brig (retd) Mohammad Khalid Khokhar and discussed to organize Hockey League in October or November 2020.

He said that he has made some commitment for the Hockey League and his government would cooperate with the hockey federation.

Syed Murad Ali Shah congratulated the nation on winning Kabadi World Cup and applauded the Kabaddi players. The Kabaddi players must be honored for their victory.

The chief minister condemned the murder of Aziz Memon and expressed his condolence with the aggrieved family.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah visited National Stadium and reviewed security arrangements and visited command and control center.

The chief minister was briefed about security arrangements by DG Rangers Major General Umer Ahmed Bukhari.

The chief minister thanked Pakistan Rangers, Sindh Police, Divisional and District administration for making best arrangements for PSL matches.