Holding transparent election responsibility of interim govt, ECP: Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD, Jun 30 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said holding transparent general election on time was the responsibility of the interim government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the two would hopefully fulfill their obligation.

Talking to a private news channel, he said he would be the next prime minister if the PML-N won the general election.

He said the party had commenced its election campaign from Karachi and during interaction with businessmen and at the public meeting he had elaborated PML-N’s vision and manifesto.

“We are competing with all the political parties, including the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in this election and will emerge victorious,” he said, urging the parties to avoid such acts which might cause delay in the election.

Shehbaz said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should conduct accountability of all the corrupt across the board and without any discrimination.

During his tenure as chief minister he claimed to have saved Rs 682 billion in various projects through maintaining transparency and taking action against those who were involved in corruption. In this regard, he mentioned the name of Waseem Ajmal, chief executive officer of Saaf Paani Project, against whom a first information report was registered by the Punjab Anti-Corruption Department. But now he was trying to come closer to investigators and framing cases against his government officials, he alleged.

“Let the voters decide about the future government. Let a free and conducive environment be there for those contesting election,” he stressed.

He questioned as to why those responsible for delay and corruption in Nandipur and Chiniot projects and number of other projects were not arrested.

To a query, he said that he had got convinced PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif for awarding party ticket to Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan, but it could not happen because of issuance of hostile statements from both sides. He had friendly relations with Nisar Ali Khan, but now they had dissociated from each other, he said, adding he had never issued any statement against him.

He alleged that PTI chief Imran Khan was indulged in politics of telling lies Due to his sit-ins and lockdown the development process in the country had stopped and caused losses of billions of rupees, claimed

He said during last election, Imran had pledged to construct new dams to generate electricity not only for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but also for the whole country, but he could not even produce a single megawatt,

To another question, Shehbaz claimed that appointments in all the provincial government departments, including police, were made on merit during his tenure and not a single person was appointed on the recommendations of assembly members.