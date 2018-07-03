Holding of fair, transparent election responsibility of ECP: Minister

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (APP):Caretaker Minister for Defence Lt. Gen (Retd) Naeem Khalid Lodhi Tuesday said holding fair and transparent general election was the responsibility of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The minister said more than 80,000 polling stations had been set up across the country and

every polling station would contain several polling booths and four to five personnel would be deputed

on such booths to maintain law and order situation to avert any untoward incident during the election

on July 25, he said talking to a private news channel.

To a query, he said Pakistan had fought successful war against terrorism and rendered unprecedented sacrifices in that regard.

He said Pakistan was enjoying good ties with Afghanistan and our peace was interlinked with Afghanistan’s peace.

Lodhi said India was our biggest enemy and Pakistan’s valiant armed forces were

always ready to give befitting response.

He said many people in India were claiming of its state failure in the occupied Kashmir.

Commenting on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), he said practical steps should be taken

to make PIA profitable and all the appointments should be held on merit.