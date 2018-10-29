Holding APC right of opposition: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Zaidi on Monday said opposition had the right to hold All Parties Conference (APC) as it was the part of democracy.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government would not give any NRO to anyone.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan had categorically announced that he would not spare any corrupt.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government strongly believed in supremacy of law, adding rule of law was above all.

Replying to a question, he said the transfer of Inspector General Police (IGP) of Islamabad had no link with Azam Sawati’s statement.

Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to put the country on path of speedy development and he was utilising all out efforts in this regard, the minister said.