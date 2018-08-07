Hockey turfs to be laid in six cities

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP):Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) will be laying synthetic hockey turfs in six cities of the country at a cost of Rs 200 million.

Talking to APP, a PSB official said the synthetic hockey turfs will be laid in cities including Islamabad, Quetta, Wah Cantt, Faisalabad, Peshawar and Karachi.

“The amount for laying synthetic hockey turfs was approved under Public Service Development Progamme (PSDP) in the fiscal year 2018-19,” he said.

He said synthetic hockey turfs will also be laid at Swat and Gilgit at an amount of Rs 132.593 million and Rs 102.183 million, respectively.

“The new schemes include construction of 100 stadiums (50:50 sharing with provinces) at a cost of Rs 1000 million,” he said.