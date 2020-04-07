Hockey players start training at home to maintain high-level of fitness

Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Apr 07 (APP)::A number of national hockey players have started physical training at their homes to maintain the high level of fitness and remain in good trim for their possible selection for future international hockey events at a time when coronavirus pandemic is finally controlled.

“The players have engaged themselves in physical training on the direction of head coach of the team, former Pakistan captain and Olympian Khawaja Muhammad Junaid and we are confident this practice will help them to maintain good fitness,“ said Secretary Pakistan Hockey Federation Muhammad Asif Bajwa while talking to APP here on Tuesday.

He said the PHF had received video recordings of different players of national hockey squads in which

they are doing physical training and improving hockey skills through various drills. Some of those who have sent videos of their training sessions include Umer Bhutto, Ali Shan, Abu Bakar Mahmood, Azfar Yaqoob, Rana Waheed and Ammad Shakeel Butt.

The PHF secretary said it is a positive sign that players are not sitting idol and making good use of their time.

Teams head coach Kh Junaid said he would be reviewing all the video recordings of the players to assess their physical fitness to chalk out future plan of training.

“The PHF is taking measures to develop a culture of fitness among the players and it is a good omen that players are taking keen interest in daily home physical training and trying to achieve fitness level while staying indoors,” he said.

He said he would send a report on home physical training of players to Secretary PHF, who would forward it to President PHF Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar.