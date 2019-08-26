‘Hitler Modi’ will never succeed in its dream to occupy Kashmir: Rasheed

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP):Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said that ‘Hitler Modi’ would never succeed in its dream to occupy Kashmir till the last Kashmiri is alive as Indian move to abolish the special status of Jammu and Kashmir is a clear violation of international laws.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan and Indian move is definitely a threat to regional peace and stability.

The present Indian policies may lead India itself towards destruction, he added.

He said Narendra Modi is using every possible tactics to suppress the Kashmiris’ movement for their right to self-determination but Kashmiris and Pakistani people are determined to get the Kashmiris’ right at all costs.