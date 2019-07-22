Historic welcome to Imran Khan: expats created history : Firdous

ISLAMABAD, July 22 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Pakistani expatriate community in the US has made history by according historic welcome to Imran Khan.

In a tweet on Monday, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan has presented the vision of Naya Pakistan to Pakistani community in the United States in a purely public manner.

The Special Assistant said Imran Khan envisaged the establishment of a state on the pattern of Riyasat-e-Madina where rulers are accountable to people, the curse of corruption will be eliminated and where the state spends for the welfare of the poor and needy.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said Imran Khan was the identity of Pakistan in the world and he always proved his opponents and critics wrong by his struggle and strong determination.