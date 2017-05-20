Hillary’s top aide Huma Abedin files for divorce from disgraced husband

NEW YORK, May 20 (APP): Huma Abedin, who was a top campaign aide to

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016, has finally

filed for divorce from the disgraced former New York congressman,

Anthony Weiner, on the same day he plead guilty to charges of sexting a minor.

Abedin, 40, a Michigan-born Muslim-American raised in Saudi Arabia

by a Pakistani mother and an Indian father, filed an uncontested

“Anonymous vs Anonymous” action in Manhattan Supreme Court, meaning she

is likely to hold custody of the couple’s young son, according to US

media reports.

Last August, Abedin announced that she was separating from Weiner,

after further lewd photos of Weiner were leaked, one of which included

his son. However, a report earlier this year indicated the pair were “working hard” to save their marriage.

Her filing comes on the same day that Weiner pleaded guilty on a

single charge of sending explicit material to a minor. The 15-year-old

girl alleged that over the course of their communication, Weiner had

sent her nude photos, shared pornographic videos with her, the reports

said.

Weiner cried in court as he entered his guilty plea, saying, “I

have a sickness, but I do not have an excuse.” Although a final determination is yet to be made, Weiner will not appeal a sentence

of between 21 and 27 months in prison and will be forced to register

as a sex offender after his conviction.

Abedin and Weiner were married in 2010 at a wedding officiated by

former President Bill Clinton. They have a 4-year-old son, Jordan.