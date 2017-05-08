Hillary weighs in on French election results

NEW YORK, May 8 (APP): US Democratic leaders declared Emmanuel Macron’s victory in the French presidential election on Sunday a rejection of xenophobia and possibly of President Donald Trump.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton weighed in on

Twitter, saying Macron’s win is a “victory for Macron, for France, the EU, & the world” and a “Defeat to those interfering w/democracy. (But the media says I can’t talk about that).”

Clinton’s campaign, like Macron’s, was targeted by hacks and interference that many believe to be tied to Russia.

Democratic Congressman Hakeem Jeffries declared Macron’s rival, Marine Le Pen, “Trump’s candidate” and also declared the vote a loss for Russian President Vladimir Putin. A leak of Macron campaign emails prior to the election prompted allegations of Russian interference in the election.

“French people have spoken. Macron wins. Xenophobia/Putin lose,” Jeffries tweeted. “And Trump’s candidate is rejected!”

Senator Bernie Sanders, a Democrat, congratulated the people of France for their choice in the election.

Trump congratulated centrist Emmanuel Macron for his victory on Sunday.

While he did not endorse either candidate in the election, Trump previously praised Le Pen, a right-wing nationalist, as being “strong on borders.” Trump also said a deadly terrorist attack in Paris last month would “probably help” Le Pen.

Macron, a centrist who hopes to unite the left and the right in France,

won the French election with an estimated 65 percent of the vote, according to multiple French media outlets.