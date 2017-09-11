Hillary rules out seeking office again

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (APP): Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton,

who lost the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump, says she will not run for president again although she is “not done with politics.”

The 2016 Democratic nominee, whose new book “What Happened” is set

to be published on Tuesday, appeared on CBS-TV on Sunday to announce that she would not seek the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

“Is your political career over?” Mrs. Clinton was asked.

“Yes,” Mrs. Clinton responded. “As an active politician, it’s over. I

am done with being a candidate,” she added. “But I am not done with politics, because I literally believe that our country’s future is at stake.”

Mrs. Clinton’s comments come days before the release her new book,

“What Happened,” which accounts her experience in the 2016 presidential election.

The former Democratic nominee reflects on her shocking loss to President

Trump in the 2016 campaign and ultimately takes responsibility for the

defeat. However, she points to outside factors that she said played a role in her loss, such as alleged Russian election meddling and the federal probe into her private email server.

Mrs. Clinton even openly questions the actions taken by former President

Obama and former Vice President Biden during and after the campaign.

Despite her loss, Clinton told CBS she takes pride in having run a

traditional campaign, compared to Trump’s unconventional campaign.

The book, published by CBS-owned Simon & Schuster, includes an

accounting for many of the missteps and strategic errors that Clinton said she made during the campaign, and for which she explicitly takes responsibility.

“The most important of the mistakes I made was using personal

email,” Mrs. Clinton said in the interview. The book includes a lengthy defence of her decision, after becoming secretary of state, to use an email account hosted on a server in the basement of her Chappaqua, New York, home for official business. It also delves into an accounting of the investigations and media scrutiny she faced during the 2016 campaign.

Mrs. Clinton pins particular blame on then-FBI Director James Comey’s

decision to speak publicly about his agency’s investigation a few days before the election. She also discusses at length alleged Russian interference in the election, Trump’s ties to Russia, and developments through the first half of 2017.

Another mistake that Clinton admitted in the book was her decision to

deliver paid speeches to Wall Street firms after leaving the State Department. While her speeches to investment bank Goldman Sachs Group and other companies were meant to be “interesting” to her audiences, they weren’t newsworthy, she wrote.

Still, they gave her opponents “first, Senator Bernie Sanders during

the Democratic primary race, and then Trump” ammunition to use against her.”My opponents spun wild tales about what terrible things I must have said behind closed doors and how as president I would be forever in the pocket of the shadowy bankers who had paid my speaking fees.

I should have seen that coming,” Mrs. Clinton wrote.”When you know

why you’re doing something and you know there’s nothing more to it and certainly nothing sinister, it’s easy to assume that others will see it the same way.” Ultimately, it was “a mistake,” she said.