Highlights of Economic Survey of Pakistan 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, Jun 11 (APP):Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Thursday launched Economic Survey of Pakistan 2019-20.

Following are the highlights of survey:

** Provisional GDP growth estimated negative 0.38%

** Agriculture sector grew by 2.67%

** Cotton production reduced 6.9%

** wheat production grew by 2.5%

** Rice production increased by 2.9%

** Sugarcane production reduced by 0.4%

** Industrial sector grew by 2.64%

** LSM sector growth decreased by 5.4%

** Fertilizers production grew by 5.81%

** Leather products increased 4.96%

** Rubber products increased by 4.31%

** Auto mobile production decreased by 36.50%

** Wood products decreased by 22.11%

** Coke and petroleum products decreased by 17.46%

** Mining and quarry sector decreased by 8.82%

** Fiscal deficit increased to 9.1%

** Total Expenditures increased by 15.8%

** Total revenues increased by 30.9%

** Current expenditure increased by 16.9%

** Development expenditure increased by 14.2%

** Non-Tax revenues increased 159.9%

** Direct tax collection increased by 14.1%

** Provisional government revenues increased by 12.2%

** SBP reduced policy rate by cumulative 525 bps

** NFA of banking sector increased by Rs 893.7 billion

** NDA of banking registered expansion of Rs587.6 billion

** Net govt borrowing increased Rs911.7 billion

** Govt borrowing for budgetary support increased by Rs1023.9 billion

** KSE-100 index registered modest growth of 0.61%

** Headlines inflation (CPI) averaged at 10.9% during Jul-May

** Urban food inflation recorded at 13.6%

** Rural food inflation recorded at 16.0%

** Whole Sale Price Index recorded increased by 11.1%

** Sensitive Price Index recorded an increase of 14.0 %

** Exports decreased by 3.9% in Jul-April

** Imports reduced by 16.2% in Jul-April

** Trade deficit contracted by 29.5%

** Remittances increased by 5.5%

** Net FDI increased by 126.8%

** Foreign exchange reserves till end April 2020 stood at $18.7 billion

** Average exchange rate remained Rs157.1 to a Dollar

** Eduction enrollment increased by 7.1%

** Number of teachers increased to 1.83 million

** Estimated population growth and fertility rate is 1.94 per annum

and 3.3 children per women

** Rs456 million disbursed under Kamyab Jawan Scheme