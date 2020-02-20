High-tech helps tackle novel coronavirus outbreak in China

BEIJING, Feb 20 (APP):The ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic may have thrown out a challenge to many industries in China; however, it has greatly boosted the application of some high-tech products.

In addition to infrared imaging cameras installed at railways stations to check the body temperature of passengers, various high-tech measures have been taken to prevent and control the novel coronavirus-related pneumonia across the country, according to an article published by China Economic Net.

Drones are of great use in the fight against the virus. On the one hand, they are less influenced by traffic restrictions and community closures, and thus can deliver emergency materials to the designated place as soon as possible. On the other, there is no need to contact others face-to-face when using these unmanned aerial vehicles; therefore the possibility of cross-infection is lowered.

On the morning of February 12, a drone landed at Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital and delivered 3.3Kg of urgently-needed medical and epidemic prevention materials to the hands of medical staff. A total of three drones were arranged that day to carry out the delivery of medical supplies, with a total load of 70kg and 27 pieces, all of which were emergency medical supplies.

Drones are also being used for disinfection in Qingdao. 10 kg disinfectant can be loaded on one machine, with a spraying area of 5,000 square meters each time.

To tackle the epidemic, China is mobilizing medical staff to aid Wuhan, the center of the COVID-19 outbreak, so it is urgent to ease the pressure of on-site diagnosis and treatment in hospitals across the country. 5G technology, with its edge of ultra-high rate of information transmission, is showing great power to make full and efficient use of precious high-end medical resources.

Earlier this month, Wuhan Leishenshan Hospital, a recently-built makeshift hospital, has fully completed communication facility construction and 5G network deployment. At present, the hospital has reached a gigabit network coverage and stable 5G signal reception, with a wireless network that can support the communication need of 25,000 people. It can also cater the needs of remote command, remote consultation, remote surgery and data transmission.

On February 9, Beijing-based Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) General Hospital carried out 5G teleconsultation services with Huoshenshan Hospital. Supported by the 5G network, the system enables doctors in Beijing to establish real-time communications with their colleagues and offer high-quality medical services to patients in Wuhan.

Some hospitals in Wuhan have put into use medical robots, which can assist medical staff in clinical consultation, disinfection, cleaning and drug delivery, and thusly will greatly reduce cross-infection among staff and patients.

â€œThese newcomers donâ€™t have to wear protective suits or masks,â€ said a doctor in Wuhan. A group of special “new employees” – food delivery robots – are on call in Central Hospital of Wuhan, Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University, Wuhan Pulmonary Hospital, Chutian Hospital of Wuhan since February 10. Also at Peking University Shougang Hospital, two robots are on duty in consulting and pharmacy rooms.

Working at home has become a new trend for companies across the country as they begin to restart operations after the Chinese Lunar New Year. For instance, full set of a home office system, developed by a Chinese Internet giant is offered free to 10 million enterprises. Schools closed over coronavirus also use e-learning, video conferencing to counsel students.

According to data released by iiMedia Research, more than 18 million enterprises have adopted the online telecommuting mode to reduce crowds, mainly in the Internet industry, and more than 300 million users have used telecommuting applications in this special period.