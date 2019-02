LONDON, Feb 10 (APP):Syekh Datuk Seri Ahmad Awang, a representative of the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organization (MAPIM), and Chairman of International Alliance of World Masjid, has attended the London Conference on Kashmir, which was held at the British Parliament, and organized by All Parties Parliamentary Group on Pakistan (APPG) on February 4, 2019, a statement of Pakistan High Commission issued here said.