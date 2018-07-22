High powered committee to probe DI Khan suicide blast

PESHAWAR, Jul 22 (APP):Caretaker Chief Minister KP Dost
Muhammad Khan has constituted a high power committee to investigate the suicide
blast in DI Khan that claimed the life PTI candidate and former KP minster
Ikramullah Khan Gandapur and injuries to five others.
Head of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) will head the
probe committee while its members are SP, SSP Headquarters, DSP Investigation
and representatives of ISI and IB.
The CM directed the committee for fast track investigation
into the blast and presentation of the report in shortest possible time
containing all the aspects of the suicide attack. The committee would also
point out the factors leading to an attempt to sabotage the elections process.
Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also sought a detailed report
from district administration DI Khan about the incident within 12 hours so that
ascertain whether Ikramullah Gandapur was provided security or not. How the
bomber reached closed to the elections candidate despite presence of security
officials, the report to explain.
It will also fix the responsibility on the officials whose
negligence led to the tragic incident.