High Power transmission line from Chashma -D.I.Khan to be completed by March 2018

ISLAMABAD, Nov 07 (APP):Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Khan Leghari has said that power transmission line from Chashma to D.I.Khan would be completed by March 2018.

He stated this while responding to the Calling Attention Notice regarding current status of long standing under construction Chashma-Zhob power transmission line.

The minister said that Chashma-Zhob power transmission line would be constructed in two phases. He said first phase would be from Chasham to D.I.Khan and other from D.I.Khan to Zhob.

The minister said that first phase would be completed by March 2018 while completion of other phase would take 2-3 years as negotiations have been finalized with Asian Development Bank. However, he said that it has been directed to expedite work on this project.

The minister said that there are 30,000 agriculture tube wells in the Balochistan and these are being provided electricity by QESCO. He said that plan is ready to convert 10,000 such tube wells on alternate energy like solar energy.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs also responded to another Calling Attention Notice about increase in power tariff. He said that NEPRA reviews the performance of Distribution Companies (DISCOs) and price fixation is its responsibility.

He said that DISCOs asked for increase in electricity prices but their proposal was rejected by NEPRA. Following rejection from NEPRA, DISCOs approached Islamabad High Court which directed for review the prices. He said that only 48 paisas per unit have been increased and information about Rs. 3 to Rs. 4 per unit is not correct.

Meanwhile, the Chair admitted an adjournment motion for debate about arising out of reservations expressed by various quarters on conducting of the recent census 2017. It was moved by PPPP Senator Taj Haider.

On behalf Chairman Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs and Narcotics Control,

a member of Committee Senator Mohsin Leghari presented special report of the Committee on the matter of non-payment of three percent regulatory duty by the regulatory agencies i.e. SECP, NEPRA, OGRA, PTA and PEMRA of their annual fees to the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) under the CCP Act

Minister for Human Rights Mumtaz Ahmed Tarar presented Annual Report of the National Commission on the Status of Women for the year 2015-16, as required under sub-section (2) of section 16 of the National Commission on the Status of Women Act, 2012.