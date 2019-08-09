High performance conditioning cricket camp for women players in Abbottabad

LAHORE, Aug 09 (APP):To prepare women players for the upcoming cricketing season, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has organised a 16-day-long High Performance Condition Camp for 30 cricketers in Abbottabad.

The purpose of the camp, which runs from August 16-31, is to prepare the players for the upcoming domestic and international assignments. A grueling international season awaits Pakistan with series against Bangladesh and England, culminating with the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup that will be played in Australia in March next year.

During the camp, the players will also spend a day at the Military Academy Kakul (August 28). Other than the regular Pakistan players, youngsters invited to the camp will get the opportunity to stake a claim for selection in the Pakistan ‘A’ squad that tours Sri Lanka in October.