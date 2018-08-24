High level transfers, postings in Pakistan Army

RAWALPINDI, Aug 24 (APP):High level command postings and transfers were

made in Pakistan Army on Friday.

According to Inter-Services

Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Nadeem Raza has been made the Chief

of General Staff (CGS). Lieutenant General Shahid

Baig Mirza has been appointed as the Inspector General (IG) Communications and

IT, Lieutenant General Humayun Aziz the commander of Karachi Corps, Lieutenant

General Muhammad Naeem Ashraf the commander Multan Corps, Lieutenant General Bilal

Akbar the commander Rawalpindi Corps and Lieutenant General Abdullah Dogar the

chairman of Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT).