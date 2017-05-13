High level security conference resolves to bring enduring peace in Balochistan

QUETTA, May 13 (APP): A high level security coordination conference

onSaturday expressed the firm resolve to bring enduring peace and stability in the province.

The conference held in Headquarters Southern Command was attend by

Provincial civil and military leadership including Commander Southern Command Lt Gen Aamer Riaz, Provincial Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Sarfraz Bugti, Chief Secretary, Additional Inspector General Police and other senior civil and military officials took review of security situation in the Province.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, the participants

discussed challenges and expressed their resolve to bring enduring peace

and stability in the province through a comprehensive and coordinated joint response.

They offered Fatiha for the shohdas of Mastung and Gawadar incidents.