High level meeting discusses PM SDPs

ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP): A high level meeting of Prime

Minister Sustainable Development Programmes (SDPs) was held under the

chairmanship of Federal Minister for Parliamentary affairs Sheikh

Aftab.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the Prime

Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is taking personal interest in the early completion of all development schemes, adding that PM has made division vise meetings with division level delegations of MNAs in this regard, said a

press release.

The minister asked for removing bottlenecks and hurdles for the

speedy release of funds for all development projects of next

financial year.

Sheikh Aftab stressed the need for completing the future

projects within next six months on war footing basis.

The minister was briefed by Secretary Public Works Department

(PWD) Punjab province and all divisional commissioners.

The meeting also discussed more than 4000 electrification

schemes for Mepco and southern punjab region.

The committee has arranged video conferencing with all the

commissioners in Punjab province to discuss the relevant issues.