High level meeting discusses PM SDPs

ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP): A high level meeting of Prime
Minister Sustainable Development Programmes (SDPs) was held under the
chairmanship of Federal Minister for Parliamentary affairs Sheikh
Aftab.
Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the Prime
Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is taking personal interest in the early completion of all development schemes, adding that PM has made division vise meetings with division level delegations of MNAs in this regard, said a
press release.
The minister asked for removing bottlenecks and hurdles for the
speedy release of funds for all development projects of next
financial year.
Sheikh Aftab stressed the need for completing the future
projects within next six months on war footing basis.
The minister was briefed by Secretary Public Works Department
(PWD) Punjab province and all divisional commissioners.
The meeting also discussed more than 4000 electrification
schemes for Mepco and southern punjab region.
The committee has arranged video conferencing with all the
commissioners in Punjab province to discuss the relevant issues.
