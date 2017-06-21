High level meeting decides to fine tune musical rendition, arrangement of national anthem

ISLAMABAD, June 21 (APP): A high level meeting chaired by the

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National

Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb was held here on Wednesday to review the preparations for celebrating 70th independence anniversary of

Pakistan.

The meeting decided to prepare a world class version of

the original composition of National Anthem by Ahmed G. Chagla ,

using a bigger, diverse and highly professional orchestra with

enhanced musical rendition, which is also reflective of Pakistan’s

wonderful cultural diversity.

The Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts

Jamal Shah is tasked to submit a detailed creative

proposal in this connection, a press release said.

Marriyum Aurangzeb directed the ministry to leave no stone

unturned to celebrate the Independence Day in a befitting manner.

She said that 14th of August not only signified the value of

freedom, but also reminded us of unparalleled sacrifices of our

forefathers that united the whole nation under one banner.

Ministry of Information and its allied departments should make

concerted efforts to make these celebrations a special and historic

event, she added.

The minister said that art, culture and heritage of every

nook and cranny of the motherland should be duly highlighted during

the course of celebrations. She said that Pakistan’s historic win

against India in ICC Champions Trophy final was indeed a landmark

achievement which was being celebrated with national zeal and fervor

throughout the country.

She directed PTV to make quality products and creative promos

to project this sense of accomplishment and jubilation across the

national spectrum.

Marriyum said that this historic win had united the whole

nation and created a rare sense of solidarity among the people of

Pakistan. Therefore the ministry should pro-actively play its due

role in consolidating the gains of this historic triumph and

showcase its significance in an appropriate manner.

The meeting, in principle, accorded approval to the winning

logo design which will be used as the official logo for 70 years

Independence Day celebrations.

The minister directed implementation of

the activities approved in the plan in a dedicated manner and asked

the authorities concerned to finalize a calendar of events in that

regard, both within and outside the country.

She said that special programmes, featuring youth vision and

creating awareness about indigenous art, culture and heritage should

be prepared and aired.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Ministry of Information and

Broadcasting (MOIB), Director General Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation, Director General External Publicity Wing, Director General Internal Publicity Wing, Principal Information Officer, Director General Cyber Wing, Director General PNCA, Managing Director Associated Press of Pakistan and other senior officials of ministry of information and broadcasting.