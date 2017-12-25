High-flying hoisting ceremony held at Ganda Singh Wala

RAWALPINDI, Dec 25 (APP):Another high-flying Pakistan flag hoisting ceremony was held on Monday at Ganda Singh Wala on Pak-India border.
Commander Multan Corps, Lieutenant General Abdullah Dogar hoisted the 200 feet high flag in a ceremony
charged with national fervor, an Inter-Services Public Relations statement said.
Director General Pakistan Rangers Punjab, Major General Azhar Naveed Hayat Khan and people from all walks
of life were present on the occasion.

