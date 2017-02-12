High Commissions launch photography competition on Pak-UK ties

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP): The British High Commission Islamabad in collaboration with the Pakistan High Commission in London, Sunday launched a special photography competition on the theme of 70 years of UK-Pakistan relations.

The photography competition, which runs until March 12 midnight GMT, invites photographers to submit high resolution pictures that showcase the friendship between the UK and Pakistan.

The winner of the competition will win high-end photography equipment and a chance for their photograph to be displayed at the Queen’s Birthday Party celebrations in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. Runner-ups will win special bags, said a press release of the British High Commission.

With the message of `Shared History, Shared Future’, the British High Commission’s 70th anniversary celebrations will consist of a year-long series of activities and events that will celebrate the strength of the UK-Pakistan relationship over the last 70 years.

The UK High Commission said “Working in cooperation with the Government of Pakistan and the Pakistani High Commission in London, we are also celebrating cultural links – and looking to increase bilateral trade – between the two countries.”

“Our photography competition gives photographers in both the UK and Pakistan the chance to capture the strong and enduring relationship between the people of the UK and the people of Pakistan,” the press release quoted British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew as saying.

From food to buildings, cultural events to simple family meetings, we invite all people to submit their pictures, he added.

“We are pleased to support the 70th anniversary-themed photography competition and look forward to receiving photographs from across UK and Pakistan. The links between the UK and Pakistan are deep and enduring. We have both had enormous impact on each other’s culture and this event will showcase these celebrations,” Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK Syed Ibne Abbas was also quoted as saying.

Photographers can send their original high-resolution pictures, along with a caption explaining the images, to UKPak70@gmail.com.