High Commissioner of South Africa calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI, Jan 24 (APP):High Commissioner of South Africa to Pakistan, Mpendulo Jele called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS),General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Thursday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and Pak-South Africa relations came under the discussion, said a statement issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan Army.